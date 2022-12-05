Woman killed in hit-and-run; search for driver underway, Killeen police say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police on Monday identified Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, 39, as the woman killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The search for the driver who failed to stop and offer help continues, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Fort Hood Road and West Lane after receiving reports a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The officers located Wright suffering from serious injuries and immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Wright succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:43 p.m.

The alleged hit-and-run driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup prior to the officers’ arrival and no arrests have been made, police said.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

