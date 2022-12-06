Degrees of Science: Texans Serving Texans with Madeline Makovy

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth talks one-on-one with Madeline Makovy, who is the 4-H and youth development AgriLife Extension agent for McLennan County. AgriLife Extension offices across the state help to provide educational programming and relevant resources to their communities, which are tailored for the unique needs of each Texas county.

For over 100 years, the agency has improved lives across Texas by delivering innovative science-based solutions and education at the intersection of health, agriculture and environment in communities across the state.

There’s literally something for everyone! By engaging with the programs offered, volunteering, or financially, you can help to extend knowledge and solutions to each and every resident of Texas - Texans helping Texans.

