Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a road in rural Pearl River County, located in southern Mississippi.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WLOX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A man’s dismembered body was found inside a toolbox on a rural Mississippi road over the weekend, officials said.

Tattoos and tips from social media helped investigators identify the body as 24-year-old Seth Coulter Odom.

Investigators worked with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the State Medical Examiner’s Office to research and identify Odom’s numerous tattoos. Using social media and other sources, officials were able to find matching photos to identify Odom.

Odom’s body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a road in rural Pearl River County, located in southern Mississippi.

An autopsy is set to be completed Tuesday to determine a cause of death. Officials said it’s likely Odom was dead for about a week when his body was found.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
Athena Strand
UPDATE: Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted, killed by Fed Ex driver
Cecily Anne Aguilar
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to felony charges for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Latest News

Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Supporters, opponents argue over fate of Proposition A at Harker Heights City Hall
Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Witness testifies Texas cop didn’t say ‘gun’ before fatal shooting, search
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
The singer made a surprise appearance at the opening of his Broadway musical.
Neil Diamond leads ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-along in Broadway musical
The singer made a surprise appearance at the opening of his Broadway musical.
Neil Diamond leads 'Sweet Caroline' sing along in Broadway musical