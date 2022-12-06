Five 5-week-old French Bulldogs stolen from Texas family home

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas family was the victim of the burglary of their five week old French bulldogs, according to the Jersey Village Police Department.

The Jersey Village Police Department responded on Nov. 28 to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments in the 8600 block of Jones Road.

The caller was a teen home alone hiding who advised that two suspects kicked in the front door and gained entry into the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered forced entry into the apartment and discovered the teen in a bedroom unharmed.

Authorities determined the suspects entered the apartment and stole five French Bulldogs that were only five weeks old.

Detectives located surveillance video of the incident where the two suspects are observed approaching the door with covered and wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The suspects are observed arriving and leaving in a black Dodge Charger.

The Dodge Charger is further described as having dark tinted windows, black rims and bearing a fictitious license plat (Jersey Village PD)

The Dodge Charger is described as having dark tinted windows, black rims and bearing a fictitious license plate.

The Jersey Village Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in solving this case. If anyone has information about this offense, they are asked to contact Detective Taylor at dtaylor@jerseyvillagetx.com or 713-466-2115.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.