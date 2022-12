WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday, around 2:15 a.m. a train hit a homeless man trespassing on the train tracks near the AMC 16 on Franklin and Valley Mills Drive.

According to Cierra Shipley, with Waco PD, the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.

We’re told, he’s going to be okay.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.