It’s beginning to look a lot like April...

Y’all remember December 2021? In case you forgot, December 2021 absolutely SHATTERED high temperature records for the average high, average low, and average overall temperature. While we’re expecting similarly warm temperatures for the next about week here in Central Texas, our sights are set on the next notable drop in temperature which arrives in about a week’s time. Temperatures this morning, Wednesday morning, and Thursday morning all start out in the mid-60s. We’ll potentially even see some upper 60s and low 70s east of I-35 too. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the next few days as well, with partly cloudy skies potentially returning Wednesday, capping our high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Extra sunshine would boost our temperatures into the low 80s, but thankfully that’s not in the forecast. As far as rain chances go for the rest of the work week, we’re not expecting much in the way of precipitation. A stray sprinkle today may give way to a slightly higher rain chance, near 20%, Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening. The highest rain chances arrive Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Thursday’s rain chances are only near 30%, mainly near and east of I-35, with most of the rain falling in North and Northeast Texas.

Thursday’s cold front will help to drop temperatures and humidity Friday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s Friday morning with upper 60s and low 70s for highs under partly cloudy skies. There’s a chance for a stray shower on Friday, but dry air should prevent rain from falling. If we’re going to see rain over the next about week, the best chances arrive Saturday and Monday. After Thursday’s front clears out, a trailing storm system, arriving Saturday, will bring moisture back into the atmosphere Friday evening. The extra clouds and the scattered rain will keep temperatures cooler than what we’ll see through Thursday, but highs will still likely reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances slip from 40% Saturday to 20% Sunday but should come back up again early next week. Another, stronger, cold front slides through Monday or Tuesday. The early week rain chances may be highest for the eastern half of our area, but we’ll all likely get a drop in temperatures late next week. By Wednesday, highs are expected to slide into the mid-to-upper 50s and it could potentially be colder depending on how much of the cold air mass moves through Texas.

