Killeen Police Chief Kimble to retire: report

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - City of Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble has announced his plan to retire, according to a report in the Killeen Daily Herald.

“The past five years as police chief in Killeen has been some of the most rewarding years in my law enforcement career, as I had a front seat and a direct hand in police reform that will shape the city of Killeen for years to come,” Kimble wrote in a letter to City Manager Kent Cagle obtained by the Killeen newspaper.

The Killeen City Council voted unanimously on August 8, 2017 to appoint Kimble as the city’s new police chief. Kimble accepted the offer and succeeded Dennis Baldwin as police chief.

“The feedback I received from the interview panels and the public confirmed my belief that Charles Kimble is the right leader for our Police Department,” then Killeen City Manager Ron Olson said at the time.

Kimble has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience and was recently one of three finalists to be sheriff of King County in Washington state.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.