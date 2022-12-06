Longtime advocate reflects on Cameron Park Zoo’s history, future ahead of 30th anniversary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On the heels of the 30th anniversary of the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, officials are bringing back one of its biggest supporters.

For the third time, Nancy Lacy is serving as Board President of the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society.

For Lacy, who has been serving the zoo in some form or fashion for more than three decades, its become part of her identity.

“My daughter’s friends would always call me the zoo lady,” said Lacy. “It’s nice to know that when people look at me they think of our zoo, and that’s kind of what I always wanted--was for our community to have a zoo.”

Her involvement with the zoo began at age 24 when she was asked by the Junior League to represent them on the zoo board.

“I was excited because I had always wanted to be a part of moving the zoo from the old zoo to Cameron Park, so I just jumped in with both feet and followed Rosella Estes and Stephen Corwin, and they had an unbelievable dream for this zoo,” Lacy told KWTX Monday. “The city was going to close the zoo because it was just atrocious, and everybody was moving to natural habitat zoos and the cost of that was pretty high.”

Lacy was part of the original effort to have the Central Texas Zoo near the airport move to Cameron Park by convincing voters to pass a $10 million bond in the early 1990s.

“We went to every event, anybody who would have us, we would take it, and we got that bond passed, and everybody was shocked,” said Lacy. “The city and the county hadn’t passed a bond before that.”

However, when it opened in 1993, there was some disappointment.

“The taxpayers were a little bit upset because we only had like 70 animals, it wasn’t very big,” said Lacy.

The zoo has now grown to 1,700 animals.

Officials say the growth is due to dedicated advocates like Lacy.

“With Nancy stepping in this year leading up to the zoo’s 30th anniversary, it just seems like a perfect match, we’re really happy to be working together again, and the zoo and the society have had so much good history together and we have so much to look forward to,” said Terri Cox, Executive Director of the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society.

On the horizon for the zoo: a new veterinarian and education building, and the highly anticipated penguin exhibit, both which they hope to open within the next two years.

“We have completed the plans and we have gone out to bid for the education and veterinary complex,” said Cox. “We’ve had an extremely productive year with probably the most successful fundraising campaigns that we’ve ever had, so that’s really exciting, and I think we can continue that momentum.”

Momentum they hope will increase the icon zoo’s foot traffic, although it already draws 250,000 visitors a year, zoo officials say.

Lacy says the zoo has coincided with every milestone of her adult life, and she’s proud to be a part of it’s history...and future.

“I got married when I came on the board, as we were building I had my first child, as a little toddler she had her own hard hat because she came with me every time I came out here,” said Lacy.

Zoo officials say an announcement will be made soon about a groundbreaking at the zoo later in December.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.