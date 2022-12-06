Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
Athena Strand
UPDATE: Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted, killed by Fed Ex driver
Cecily Anne Aguilar
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to felony charges for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Latest News

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
FILE - A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
Authorities said tensions between neighbors in Florida led to fatal gunfire.
Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute