Randy Mann to reassume role as UMHB’s Vice President for Athletics

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Vice President for Athletics Randy Mann will transition back into the administration role at the end of the spring semester, the university announced on Tuesday.

Current Vice President for Athletics Mickey Kerr is relocating to Arizona at the end of the academic year to be closer to his grandchildren. Kerr assumed office in June of 2021 after a 19-year career in the school’s Mayborn College of Health Sciences’ School of Exercise and Sport Science. Kerr served as an athlete, coach, faculty athletic representative, professor and VP for Athletics during his tenure with UMHB. He was a four-year member of the UMHB baseball team, graduating in 1980 with a degree in Business Administration.

Randy Mann will return to office after a stint as the program’s Manager for Athletics Events. Mann opened his career with the UMHB athletic department as the head men’s golf coach in 1999 and led UMHB to its first American Southwest Conference Championship in 2001. He won three ASC titles as head coach and led the team to its first appearance in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament. Mann was promoted to Vice President for Athletics in May of 2012. During his tenure, the Cru won a football national championship, women’s golf team and individual national championships and 17 American Southwest Conference championships. Mann sent six different programs to at least the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III National Championships.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to serve as the VP for Athletics once again,” Mann said. “These past 18 months have allowed me to recharge my batteries and I am looking forward to serving our coaches and staff in the athletic department. I want to thank Dr. O’Rear and Dr. Theodore for their leadership and faith in me. I also want to thank Dr. Kerr, who has led this department so well. I wish him the best in his new endeavors.”

