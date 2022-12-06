Supporters, opponents argue over fate of Proposition A at Harker Heights City Hall

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Those for and against Proposition A, which decriminalizes possession of low-levels of marijuana, argued over the legality of the measure on Tuesday.

“They’re violating the law,” one protester shouted.

Ground Game Texas, the organization that helped gather support for Prop A in both Killeen and Harker Heights, hosted a press conference in front of Harker Heights City Hall.

The measure doesn’t make marijuana legal, but would prevent people from being arrested for having up to four ounces of the drug and law enforcement could not stop people just because they smelled the drug.

Harker Heights city manager David Mitchell said in an open letter on Tuesday that “a city ordinance cannot override State law.” The Texas Local Government Code says that “the governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or a criminal district attorney will not fully enforce laws related to drugs.”

This all comes after voters first approved Proposition A. Then the Harker Heights City Council overturned it. Now Ground Game Texas is collecting signatures for a petition to overturn the city’s decision.

“We need 350 signatures of Harker Heights voters,” Ground Game Texas co-founder Julie Oliver told the crowd.

So far, Oliver and her organization have collected roughly half of the required signatures.

“Once we turn them in and the city clerk verifies them, Prop A will immediately be the law of Harker Heights,” she said.

Harker Heights city councilman Tony Canterino voted to reverse Prop A.

“I can’t say that council wasn’t going to uphold, but it’s state law,” he said.

Canterino told KWTX News 10 he has concerns about officers not being able to search a car if they smelled the drug.

“Not being able to search the vehicle or detain the person for questioning,” Canterino said. “Then two minutes later they’re shot by the gun if they had searched the car.”

Harker Heights resident Howard Arey is worried that Prop A goes against state law. According to the Texas State Constitution, it is illegal to possess any amount of marijuana.

“If they really want to change the law they need to go down to Austin and go to the legislature that starts in 31 days,” Arey said.

But supporters argue the measure is the first step in addressing racial injustices.

“We have an obligation to decriminalize this criminal justice system here in Texas and don’t tell me about Texas because it was Texas that kept my ancestors on a plantation two years after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Harker Heights resident Ron Jupiter said.

If and when the city of Harker Heights receives the petition with the 350 signatures the council has two options. They can choose to either approve it and put it into effect or they can choose to send Prop A back to the voters in May.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.