TCU’s dream season leads to Fiesta Bowl tilt vs. Michigan

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, right, is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young as he runs the...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, right, is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) -TCU has reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. The rapid rise under first-year coach Sonny Dykes means the Horned Frogs will play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

There will be a spot in the CFP title game on the line. Michigan left no doubt about its spot in the CFP, beating Purdue 43-22 to win consecutive Big Ten titles for the first time since 2003-04.

College football’s winningest program now has its first 13-win season, finishing No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and CFP standings. Up next is a TCU team that is 12-1.

