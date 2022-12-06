Temple Police search for missing Teen

Ayden Casares, 16
Ayden Casares, 16(Temple Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds.

Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

