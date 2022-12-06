Warm weather all week

The un-December warmth will be the big weather headline this week. Temperatures for the next few mornings will start in the mid-60s, and afternoons will be in the upper 70s, close to 80! There’s going to be a whole lot of cloud cover over the next few days too - we have Gulf moisture and Pacific moisture streaming in, which, gives us that more tropical feel outside. As far as rain chances go... we’re not expecting much. With as much moisture is sitting in the air, a stray sprinkle or two will definitely be possible Wednesday. Thursday, we have a cold front coming down but it’s going to change our weather much. Most of the rain from this front will be to the north and east of Central Texas. That said, there could be a little better coverage - still scattered at best - of rain on Thursday. Highs behind the front on Friday are in the upper 60s, so cooler to end the week.

If we’re going to see rain over the next about week, the best chances arrive Saturday and Monday. We have a parade of upper level lows that will be gliding across the state, helping to keep rain chances in the forecast. Scattered activity is expected on Saturday with another, stronger, cold front anticiapted to slide in Monday or Tuesday. The early week rain chances may be highest for the eastern half of our area, but we’ll all likely get a drop in temperatures late next week. By Wednesday, highs are expected to slide into the mid-to-upper 50s and it could potentially be colder depending on how much of the cold air mass moves through Texas.

