All I want for Christmas is cooooooooooooooooooooool

If you’re like me, you probably like my remix of Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic. By no means is our weather terrible, but it certainly doesn’t feel like December! We will eventually see temperatures return close to average, but we’ll have to wait for at least another week before the heavier coats will need to come out of the closet. Until the colder weather returns, we’re stuck in an exceptionally warm weather pattern through Friday when we switch to just an abnormally warm weather pattern. Temperatures this morning and Thursday morning will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s with a few low 70s in the Brazos Valley under mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers this morning are possible but most of the rain will stay west of I-35 and close to the Metroplex. The morning rain chances, around 20%, will drop to 10% as some sunshine partially returns in the afternoon. Thursday’s rain chances are slightly higher, close to 30%, as we may see a bit more morning rain coverage and also some rain Thursday evening as a front moves in. Despite the approaching front, highs both today and tomorrow will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s with some low 80s if sunshine peeks through the clouds.

Thursday’s cold front arrives overnight. The front should get here just in time to allow temperatures to dip into the low 60s Friday morning and then only warm into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. Rain likely stays away during the daytime hours but those chances come back up again overnight into Saturday as another storm system moves through. Like with the rain today and tomorrow, the highest coverage of rain stays to our north and out of our area. While we’re confident that the cold front will move through and stall south of our area Friday, there’s a small chance that the front gets hung up in the Metroplex. Should this happen, it’ll mean a warmer and likely drier weekend than what we currently have in the forecast.

Where Friday’s front stalls has an impact on the weekend forecast and on the forecast for early next week too. Since the odds the front stalls north of our area are very low, the rest of the forecast is based around that. Saturday’s rain chances are near 40% as a disturbance moves through mostly North Texas. Some rain could linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday’s rain chances are down to 20%. Temperatures likely drop into the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning hours with afternoon highs staying in the upper 60s and low 70s. The next storm system arrives either Monday or Tuesday bringing us a chance for storms both on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are highest Tuesday when the front is set to move through the area but that is subject to change. After the front moves through, temperatures should FINALLY dip below average. Average highs next week are close to 60° with an average low in the upper 30s. We’re forecast morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s with highs in the low-to-mid 50s with returning sunshine.

