Central Texas girl delivers stuffed animals to sick children in hospitals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas girl made a big delivery to kids at a local hospital, dropping off nearly 50 stuffed animals she bought by raising money selling handmade jewelry.

Peyton Bennett, 8, delivered the dozens of toys to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco following the success of her months-long effort called “Peyton’s Pets for Patients.”

“It made me feel happy because I’m doing a nice thing,” she said.

Peyton learned how to make the bracelets and earrings this summer from her “Grammie” Karen Hixson, who lives in China Spring.

She worked for months to make them and then sold them to friends and family.

Peyton even set up shop at the China Spring Civic Club Holiday Market, alongside her Grammie, where she did big business, especially, when they heard about the cause.

“I went to a Christmas market with my Grammie, and I talked to the people about what I did and why,” Peyton said.

The donations couldn’t have come at a better time as a nurse told Peyton when she delivered the stuffed animals that the hospital was down to its last toy to hand out to kids in the hospital.

“I think it is such an awesome example to everybody that they are able to participate in giving and helping these children no matter what age you are,” said Jill Price, a pediatric nurse at Hillcrest.

Price said the stuffed animals provide comfort to the kids who are often in unsettling situations.

“Even where you have those tears, and you have that fear sometimes they have that relief, that calmness, that ability to enjoy that little bit of time here because they have something to distract them whether it’s a game, a toy, a coloring book, a stuffed animal to love on,” Price said. “It’s a lot of distraction and comfort for them.”

Since delivering the animals just days ago, friends and family have dropped off additional stuffed animals to Peyton’s house.

The young girl plans to deliver those to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in the coming days and plans to make this effort an annual event.

