Dallas boy, 12, charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman

Police allege that the boy was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in...
Police allege that the boy was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.(Obtained by CBS DFW (For CBS affiliates only))
By Alex Keller
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM— A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.

Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022, in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.

After speeding into Kelly, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene.

Police said Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

