Doris Miller Parks holds ceremony honoring Pearl Harbor Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Doris Miller Park held an annual ceremony to honor the thousands of lives lost on this day at Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.

The attack on Pearl Harbor shows the sacrifice Americans made to protect the US, including a Waco Native.

More than 1,100 Americans were injured and 2,400 killed, which resulted in the United States entering World War II.

Navy retiree, Odis Robinson, said acknowledging and passing on the history is the top priority.

“We have to honor people like this, give them some recognition, and bring about the history that really don’t know what happened in the Pearl Harbor. "

“American history is lost due to whatever the circumstance is. But having people to come out and bring it out to their families and friends will be a big help,” said Robinson.

Waco Native, Doris Miller, was a navy cook at the time.

However, during the attack, he fired at the Japanese soldiers without any training.

Willie Keller, post commander 12209, said he feels honored that the hero comes from his town.

“He took a pivotal part in what pulled us into World War II. When Pearl Harbor was attacked 81 years ago, he went outside of his job specialty, and self-taught to fight. For Pearl Harbor Day, what better place to be for somebody that’s from central Texas,” said Keller.

Guest of the ceremony, Vernon Bailey, said he gets chills about Miller’s story because it shows that no matter where you’re from, you can be a hero as well.

“It’s important to acknowledge the legacy and heritage of African Americans and to let them know that there are heroes within them. But to learn more about the obstacles that he had to endure and just being away from home, he just called to duty to serve his country,’ said Bailey.

“I think that this is something that should be acknowledged and recognized not only throughout central Texas, but to the entire world,” said Bailey.

