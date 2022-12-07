Ex-China Spring High School coach nabbed in sex sting pleads guilty to reduced charge, gets probation

Keneth Lamadrid, 41, pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge, a Class B misdemeanor.
Keneth Lamadrid, 41, pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge, a Class B misdemeanor.
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former China Spring High School coach arrested last year in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sex sting was placed on misdemeanor probation Wednesday after his guilty plea to a reduced charge.

Keneth Lamadrid, 41, pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge, a Class B misdemeanor, and 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly placed him on probation for two years, fined him $2,000, and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service.

Lamadrid, a former assistant girls basketball and softball coach at China Spring, was arrested in August 2021 on a prostitution of a minor charge, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, which also recommended he be placed on probation.

Lamadrid, who also taught speech at China Spring, and his attorney, Phil Frederick, both declined comment after Lamadrid’s sentencing.

According to arrest records, Lamadrid responded to an advertisement on a “website known for prostitution and trafficking” that was placed by an undercover sheriff’s office investigator.

Lamadrid agreed to pay a fee for a massage and sex with two people, including one the detective described as a 16-year-old female, the affidavit states.

The document further states he arranged to meet the pair at a parking lot and asked that the two females be engaged in a sexual act in the backseat of the vehicle. He said he would join them when he arrived and “engage in acts for the fee with both the adult and juvenile,” according to an arrest affidavit.

After entering the parking lot, Lamadrid drove around the decoy vehicle before parking and trying to get in, the affidavit alleges.

Deputies waiting nearby arrested Lamadrid and said he had with him “the agreed upon monetary amount as well as the cell phone the communication was occurring on.”

Lamadrid, who no longer works for China Spring schools, said Wednesday that he is working but declined to say where.

