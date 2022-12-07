Fire breaks out at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

A fire broke out at the Killeen Greater Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening.(City of Killeen and the Killeen Chamber)
By KWTX Staff
Dec. 6, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.

Firefighters were called out to the fire on 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive at around 7 p.m. Tuesday and were quickly able to get it under control.

Witnesses say the fire started in one of the portable toilets behind the building and spread.

Officials will determine if the building is habitable Wednesday morning.

“This is a terribly unfortunate issue, but the good thing is that there was no one in the building,” Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce said. “We look forward to working with the City of Killeen on the safest way to move forward.”

The Fire Marshal’s office was on scene and is investigating.

