North Texas man charged with aggravated assault; accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with his car

Michael Barber arrested Tuesday after hitting ex-girlfriend with his car(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Tuesday after hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car.

According to Sherman Police, Michael Barber and a woman, who he used to date, got into a disagreement in the driveway of a home near West Olive and Rusk Street.

Police said Barber hit the woman with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Police also said Barber returned to the residence when officers arrived on scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Barber is in the Grayson County Jail, where his bond has not yet been set.

