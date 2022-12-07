Report: Killeen city council votes to amend voter-approved pot decriminalization ordinance

File Photo
File Photo(Ed Pearce)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council in a 4-3 vote Tuesday evening decided to amend a voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

The amended ordinance, per the Daily Herald, will remove a provision that prohibits police officers from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for searching a vehicle.

On Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Killeen overwhelmingly approved Proposition A, a ballot measure to decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

The ordinance approved by voters did not legalize marijuana. It merely prevents people from being arrested for having up to four ounces of the plant.

On Nov. 22, Killeen City Council voted to place a moratorium on Proposition A while the city further examined the implications of the new voter-approved ordinance and its compatibility with existing state law. That moratorium was set to expire on Dec. 6, the Daily Herald reported.

In nearby Harker Heights, city council voted to overturn a similar proposition approved by voters after the city attorney warned it conflicted with state law.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
Athena Strand
UPDATE: Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted, killed by Fed Ex driver
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

Latest News

A fire broke out at the Killeen Greater Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening.
Fire breaks out at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
Gordon Collier and Lauren Westbrook
Disagreement over Prop A in Harker Heights
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion