Report: Killeen city council votes to amend voter-approved pot decriminalization ordinance

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council in a 4-3 vote Tuesday evening decided to amend a voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

The amended ordinance, per the Daily Herald, will remove a provision that prohibits police officers from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for searching a vehicle.

On Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Killeen overwhelmingly approved Proposition A, a ballot measure to decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

The ordinance approved by voters did not legalize marijuana. It merely prevents people from being arrested for having up to four ounces of the plant.

On Nov. 22, Killeen City Council voted to place a moratorium on Proposition A while the city further examined the implications of the new voter-approved ordinance and its compatibility with existing state law. That moratorium was set to expire on Dec. 6, the Daily Herald reported.

In nearby Harker Heights, city council voted to overturn a similar proposition approved by voters after the city attorney warned it conflicted with state law.

