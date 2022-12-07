Rockdale man accused of sexually assaulting girls in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County man remains in jail in Brazos County on charges of sexually assaulting two girls on multiple occasions in College Station.

The accusations against Jamarr Ethan Zamora, 20, of Rockdale are detailed in a probable cause affidavit filed by CSPD last week.

In one case, Zamora is accused of meeting a 15-year-old girl from Robertson County on the dating app Tinder and communicating with her on Snapchat.

In the other case, a 14-year-old girl from Brazos County says she also communicated with Zamora on Snapchat.

During questioning with investigators, Zamora reportedly admitted to picking the girls up from their homes last month and taking them to a hotel in College Station. He’s now charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and remains in jail with bonds totaling $350,000.

