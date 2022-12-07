Temple man indicted in deadly hit-and-run told police he had some drinks, remembers hitting a ‘piece of furniture,’ affidavit states

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Bell County indicted Cody Michael Frazho, 22, on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death in the Aug. 31, 2022, hit-and-run that claimed the life of 67-year-old John Lynn Haynes.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals Haynes was struck and killed by the driver of a white pickup in front of the Family Dollar store at 1510 South First Street.

A witness at the scene told police Haynes was pushing a shopping cart on the sidewalk at about 12:15 a.m. when Haynes stopped to pick something up in the roadway while “using the shopping cart that he had with him for support.”

The witness told police he heard Haynes yell, “hey, stop!” moments before he was struck by the driver of a white pickup.

As the witness ran over to help Haynes, the driver of the pickup allegedly stopped briefly at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue P before driving away without offering help, the affidavit states.

A second witness inside a parked vehicle at the Family Dollar store also told police she witnessed the driver of a white pickup collide with Haynes.

Haynes was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple but died while undergoing surgery, the affidavit states.

Detectives investigating the deadly hit-and-run obtained surveillance footage from a tire shop in the 1500 block of South First Street. According to the affidavit, the footage shows the white pickup striking Haynes and the “brake lights on the truck never activate.”

Additional surveillance footage obtained from a nearby grocery store revealed the pickup involved in the hit-and-run was a white Chevrolet or GMC, police said.

Detectives would later receive a call from an anonymous caller who claimed the pickup involved in the hit-and-run belonged to a “Cody who works at the AutoZone off South 31st Street.” The caller, the affidavit further states, told detectives Cody “made a comment on how he was drinking last night and hit something.”

The manager at the AutoZone was later interviewed by detectives who informed him about the hit-and-run. “He (the manager) said he knew we were talking about Cody Frazho, the commercial sales manager for their store. He admitted that had taken a picture of Cody’s truck, and agreed to send a copy to my cell phone,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.

The photo allegedly shows a white Chevrolet pickup with Texas license plate RCD1070 with a broken driver’s side headlight, damage to the bottom portion of the driver’s side bumper, a partially open hood, and a broken headlight lens on the passenger’s side.

Frazho’s pickup was reportedly located at a property in the 900 block of South 41st Street. Detectives obtained a search warrant and met Cody Frazho’s father, Ronald Frazho, at the property.

When the father was told the truck was being seized in the investigation of a deadly hit-and-run, he allegedly told detectives his son had previously mentioned he was driving and “hit something in the road like a tree branch.”

Cody Frazho and his parents later met with detectives at the police station and Frazho allegedly told police he and his girlfriend had been drinking the night of Aug. 30, 2022, at The Green Door and they each had two Jameson Sprites, and a Fireball shot.

Cody told detectives that on the way home it was dark and rainy and that he ran over something he believed was a chair or table, the affidavit states.

The man said he looked in the rearview mirror and did not see anything so he drove on home and went to bed. When asked if he remembered telling someone at work about hitting something with his pickup, Cody Frazho told detectives he “possibly” made that comment.

When told that broken and shattered auto parts collected at the scene of the hit-and-run were “a pretty close match to his truck” and asked how he felt that he had a few drinks and killed a pedestrian, Frazho told detectives he would no longer answer any questions, the court document states.

Detectives later spoke with Frazho’s girlfriend, who allegedly said she and Frazho went to The Green Door together, but that she “had a lot to drink and didn’t remember the ride home,” the affidavit states.

The woman further said “she woke up the next morning and went out to the truck to get her purse and saw it had been wrecked.” When she asked Frazho what he struck, he allegedly answered, “a piece of furniture.”

Detectives met with the owner of The Green Door and obtained surveillance footage showing Frazho and his girlfriend at the bar from about 9:45 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 30.

“In between that time, Cody is seen on camera getting at least three rounds of drinks for the two of them,” the detective wrote in the arrest affidavit.

