Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is dead following a rollover crash in Gatesville Tuesday evening.

Texas DPS Troopers responded at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5 to a vehicle rollover on FM 1829, almost 10 miles of Gatesville where a 2003 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on FM 1829.

According to the investigating Trooper, the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed and failed to drive in a single lane. This caused the driver to lose control in the bar ditch. and colliding into a fence overturning the car.

Brooke Rene Lovelady-McCrone, 52, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

