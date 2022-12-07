Toys For Tots: Woodway girl who sold cupcakes to buy toys for kids more than doubled her goal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas girl who set up a cupcake stand for the second year in a row to benefit Toys for Tots more than doubled her goal.

Riley West, 6, of Woodway, held the stand in late October and said she’s thrilled to announce how much money was raised in an effort to help Toys for Tots, which has been a tradition in her family for decades.

Riley and her big brother Braeden Arp made the announcement together.

“We’d just like to take this opportunity to thank our community for their support on Pumpkin Spice and Semper Fi, which started out as an inkling for our family, and turned into a blessing for our community,” Arp said.

Riley sat next to her brother as he released the amount of money raised. The family’s goal was to match the donations from last year of $1,000.

“This year, with y’all’s support, we were able to raise over $2,000 for the Marine’s Toys for Tots and that couldn’t have been done without you,” Arp said sitting alongside a smiling Riley.

“I hope y’all can partake in the joy that we have this holiday season with all the families that are going to be blessed with toys and holiday spirit.”

Riley buying toys for children (Courtesy Photo)

Arp was just one family member who helped the young girl.

Riley’s grandfather James Wolfe , whom she calls “Poppa,” is a retired Marine who has helped with Toys for Tots for decades, and is so proud to see his granddaughter carrying on the tradition.

“Toys for Tots has been a priority for me,” Wolfe said. “I remained with the program since I retired in 1997. I was with the reserves on countless occasions to come out and work this program every year. I please ask that you support the program that is the only one of its kind and it is for a very worthwhile cause that I have seen time and time again with my own eyes.”

The Marine Corps was so touched by Riley’s act that uniformed Marine’s showed up and stood watch behind the little girl during the sale.

The Marines have invited Riley to come to the Toys for Tots Warehouse next Thursday to help pass out the toys.

She plans to make her cupcake stand an annual event.

“I hope we can see you again next year,” Riley said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.