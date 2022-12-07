The unseasonable warmth is sticking around for a few more days

Our “normal” low & high temperatures this time of year are 40° & 62°, but for the last few days we have been running 20°+ warmer than normal for both the morning lows & afternoon highs. The breezy, warm, and humid style of weather looks to hold on as we head into your Thursday. We may see a few light showers on Thursday, but the overall rain chances are only around 20%. We are tracking a cold front that “may” make it to Central Texas, but it’s looking more likely that this front will stall out and not move through our area. Due to that, the warm & muggy weather will continue for Friday and into the weekend.

Another cold front is set to arrive late Saturday. That front will bring a better chance for scattered showers on Saturday, but it doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop. A stronger cold front looks to arrive on Tuesday. As of now it looks like this front will bring a better chances for showers & a few thunderstorm, and a bigger drop in the temperatures. Behind the front we will see highs only in the 50s to end out next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.