Waco grocery store employee busted with child porn gets deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A grocery store employee charged with possession of child pornography was placed on deferred probation Wednesday, but not before a judge berated him for lying to probation officers and failing to fully accept responsibility for his crime.

Steven Eugene Crawson, 42, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography without the benefit of a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Crawson, who county records show worked as a stocker at a Waco grocery store for 13 years, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly to place him on deferred adjudication probation. Kelly ordered a presentence report by probation officers, which she reviewed before sentencing Crawson on Wednesday.

Kelly chided Crawson for suggesting to probation officers that one of his family members possibly was responsible for downloading the images, which court records show depict nude children between the ages of 6 and 10 engaged in sex acts. She said she was not willing to accept his guilty plea unless he is guilty and admitted as much.

Crawson told the judge he lied out of shame and embarrassment because of the nature of the charge.

The judge accepted his plea, placed him on deferred probation for 10 years, and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation. If they do not, they are subject to the full range of punishment if their probation is revoked.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count. Also, a judge can order the sentences to run consecutively, which in Crawson’s case, could add up to 100 years in prison.

According to arrest records, Crawson was arrested after Department of Public Safety investigators executed a search warrant at his home in the 700 block of Dickens Drive in March 2021.

Officers were tipped off by a report from Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was forwarded to the Texas Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, court records show.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.