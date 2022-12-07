West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator

Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Ector County ISD)
Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Ector County ISD)(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school.

According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

School and district leaders ask that parents speak with their children about the serious consequences that follow making a school threat.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
Athena Strand
UPDATE: Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted, killed by Fed Ex driver
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

Latest News

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash
David Wilshusen, 69, outside his home in Houston County on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
A boil-water notice in Houston made national news. In rural Texas, it’s a way of life.
Blayr Barnard, owner of Barnard Beef Cattle Company, sorts a box of meat for a customer.
Cowpooling: Central Texas beef company explains inflation-related trend
A fire broke out at the Killeen Greater Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening.
Fire breaks out at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce