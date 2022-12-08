10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!

Click on the links below to find out more information:

1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University

2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum

3. Holiday Magic: The Nutcracker

4. The Nutcracker Ballet (discovertemple.com)

5. Deck the Union Hall Christmas Market

6. Waco Small Biz Winter Expo

7. A Christmas Carol

8. BIPOC Holiday Sip & Shop at Cha Community

9. Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits “Spirit of Cheer”

10. Half Marafun in Killeen

