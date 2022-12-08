Alleged porch pirates busted in College Station after witness calls police, follows suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Kenneth McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham on a slew of charges after an area resident allegedly spotted them stealing packages from porches, followed them, and called 911 for help.

“This is another great example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials said a resident observed McIntyre and Tinkham taking packages from doorsteps on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and immediately called police.

Some of the items allegedly stolen by the suspects (College Station Police Facebook)

“This citizen was able to follow the suspects while giving a description of the suspects and their vehicle until officers were able to stop them,” police said.

McIntyre, 41, is charged with theft of mail at 10 addresses, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.

Tinkham, 46, is charged with theft of property over $2,500.

Police advised College Station residents to invest in a doorbell camera or security camera to help deter some of these thefts.

