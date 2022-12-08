Alleged porch pirates busted in College Station after witness calls police, follows suspects

Kenneth Casey McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham
Kenneth Casey McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham(Brazos County Jail Inmate Search Website)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Kenneth McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham on a slew of charges after an area resident allegedly spotted them stealing packages from porches, followed them, and called 911 for help.

“This is another great example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials said a resident observed McIntyre and Tinkham taking packages from doorsteps on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and immediately called police.

Some of the items allegedly stolen by the suspects
Some of the items allegedly stolen by the suspects(College Station Police Facebook)

“This citizen was able to follow the suspects while giving a description of the suspects and their vehicle until officers were able to stop them,” police said.

McIntyre, 41, is charged with theft of mail at 10 addresses, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.

Tinkham, 46, is charged with theft of property over $2,500.

Police advised College Station residents to invest in a doorbell camera or security camera to help deter some of these thefts.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
Athena Strand
UPDATE: Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted, killed by Fed Ex driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

(KWTX)
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11
FILE - Alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout gestures as he is taken to a van to be...
‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself
The driver has been arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing weapon at Central Texas sheriff’s deputy
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Athena Strand’s accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction