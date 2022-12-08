Cirque Italia returns to Waco with unique water stage and new production

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cirque Italia is ready for its return to Waco with its new production and unique water stage, performing several shows Thursday through Sunday.

The European-style circus features a more interactive approach to the circus with a center stage surrounded by the audience, offering audience involvement with the story telling of a pirate on a quest to find a buried treasure.

“The thing I think is really unique about our show is that it’s a really intimate experience, so the seat that is furthest away from the stage is only 30 feet away,” Circus Italia Silver Unit manager, Morgaine Rosenthal said.

Cirque Italia said the pirate’s journey features acts from aerialists, entertainers, roller skating and mermaids, not to mention the water stage.

Rosenthal said the water stage is dynamic and eco-friendly with a mesh stage and center pool of water.

“It makes it more magical,” Marjorie Rosenthal, Cirque Italia Media Rep, said.

Cirque Italia started in 2012 when the owner moved to the U.S. from Italia to start a traveling water circus in America. Marjorie said it is the first traveling water circus in the U.S., traveling 11 months of the year.

Waco is Cirque Italia’s final stop for 2022.

You can purchase tickets online or at their on-site ticket office on 6615 I-35 N. Frontage Road. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults. There is also a discount opportunity found on their social media platforms.

You can find show times and seat available on their website here.

Ticket booths will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on show days.

