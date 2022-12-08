Dogs, lamb seized in connection with animal cruelty case in Falls County

OTTO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of animals have been seized in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Falls County.

Texas Game Wardens assisted the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and a rescue group called Cribs 4 Canines seize four dogs and a lamb from a home in Otto Wednesday morning.

Authorities said there was evidence of other deceased animals on the property.

“In the beginning (of the investigation) it was 13 dogs and one lamb...and we got out here there was a total of four dogs and one lamb that are in pretty rough shape,” said Michelle Ann, President of Cribs 4 Canines.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez says they opened the investigation several months ago.

He says the owner was offered help but never “fully cooperated or understood.”

Now, multiple warrants are out for the man’s arrest.

Lopez says the suspect was not home at the time and they are looking for him.

His identity has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Watch Rissa Shaw’s full story tonight on News 10 at 10.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.