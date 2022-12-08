Driver suffering medical episode killed in collision with construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, of Kempner, Texas, as the driver killed in a collision with a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.

Police officers learned Hussain’s vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the highway when it crashed into a construction vehicle. The wreck was reported at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022.

“Upon contacting the driver, officers found he was suffering a medical episode. The driver did not comply with the officers’ instructions and was assisted out of the vehicle,” police said.

“The officers recognized his condition appeared to be deteriorating rapidly and he soon stopped breathing. Officers immediately began life-saving measures and requested Copperas Cove EMS.”

Paramedics attempted to stabilize Hussein as he was transported to the AdventHealth Hospital in Killeen, where he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

The wreck remains under investigation.

