Georgia firefighter fired from job due to alleged hate group ties, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta firefighter has been fired from his position after an investigation revealed his alleged ties to hate groups.

Hunter Forsyth had just started his career with Coweta County Fire and Rescue in August.

His parents say they had no knowledge of their son’s alleged double life.

“It’s disappointing. We’re not that kind of people,” said James Forsyth. “We won’t tolerate that kind of stuff.”

People who call Coweta County home were shocked to hear that a man sworn to protect and serve has alleged involvement with white supremacist groups.

“I’ve been here my whole life. Dad was here his whole life. We are multi-generational here,” said Devin Barfield of Newnan. “I’ve never had a problem here. We’ve always loved everybody. So, this definitely doesn’t reflect the whole county.”

Coweta County fired Forsyth after they investigated claims by a left-wing activist group that Forsyth is a neo-Nazi and a member of the white supremacist group White Lives Matter. Atlanta Antifascists published public records, pictures, and social media posts across several platforms that show Forsyth’s alleged involvement with hate groups.

In a statement to Atlanta News First, the county said they took immediate action once they learned of the allegations.

“Our focus is and always will be providing the best quality care and service to all our citizens and visitors,” said Michael Fouts, Coweta County administrator.

A local minister and barber shop owner says it saddens him to know that hate groups still exist, but he’s not surprised.

“Being that we are in the 2000s you would think of that kind of stuff, or people wouldn’t still have that kind of stuff in their minds, or in their character, said Stanley Seldon.

Coweta County says they conduct complete background checks for all personnel and check references, however, the county doesn’t have protocols in place that mandates social media checks. A representative with the county administrator’s office says they’re constantly reviewing and tweaking their hiring practices.

