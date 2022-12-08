Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5.

The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mathis was crossing northbound on Elms Road when the driver of a black Lexus traveling eastbound merged into the turning lane to make a left turn onto Florence Road, and struck the pedestrian.

Mathis was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Police said the investigation continues and did not provide information about the driver of the Lexus.

