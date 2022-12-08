Magnolia holiday event raises money for homeless youth in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the community to a holiday event at their downtown Waco property Wednesday night to raise funds for a great cause.

Magnolia stayed open late for “A Very Merry Evening at the Silos,” a Christmas event benefitting The Cove which helps homeless youth in Waco.

A $10 donation to get in gave guests a chance to do some after-hours shopping at Magnolia Market and the Shops at the Silos

Everyone was treated to holiday music from the Waco Community Band and the Baylor VirtuOSO and Jazz Ensemble.

Magnolia officials say it’s a special time of year for them.

“I think being a company that values home and values family the way that we do, we see the holidays as a time to gather together, to take some time to reflect on the year that’s past, to see what’s coming in the future, but to just be with the ones we love,” said Amy Gaston, Director of Experiential Marketing for Magnolia. “You add Christmas lights to that and sweet music and just a peaceful existence we hope people feel here at the Silos, and it really just becomes this magical season that we look forward to year in and year out.”

To celebrate the season, Santa and Mrs. Clause were on-hand taking photos with families by Magnolia’s outdoor fireplace and handing out candy canes.

The event was geared toward locals, Magnolia officials said.

“We love it, we love inviting them in, and we hope it inspires them to come in on a Tuesday morning to have coffee with us, but inviting them in at a time that feels so special to us when the grounds, I think, are at their prettiest with the lights and the music going...it really means a lot to us to be able to say ‘yeah, let’s join and celebrate with our neighbor,’” said Gaston.

This was the third-year since 2019 Magnolia has hosted the event (they took a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19).

100 percent of the night’s ticket proceeds went to The Cove, according to Magnolia officials, who say their partnerships with local non-profits are paramount.

“It’s a local organization that’s very near and dear to our hearts that serve homeless youth here, really our most vulnerable population, and we just feel so honored to partner with them for something like this,” said Gaston.

