Midway ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District’s Board of Trustees on Thursday announced it named Dr. Joseph Coburn as the lone superintendent finalist.

“The two things that stood out about Joe Coburn were exactly that – integrity, honesty, and the ability to build trust, and that throughout everything he says and does, he kept coming back to what is best for students,” said Midway Board President Pete Rusek, “The student experience was always front and center of his every thought, idea, and initiative, not just a talking point.”

Midway ISD said Coburn, the current chief of operations for Fort Worth ISD, brings a “wealth of experience” from previous leadership roles in larger districts.

At Fort Worth ISD, Coburn reportedly “overhauled transportation efficiency, oversaw facility master planning, reduced capital planning costs, and led a customer service culture shift in district operations.”

In Lewisville ISD, according to Midway ISD, Coburn reportedly supervised 69 campuses and led key departments like safety and security, athletics, fine arts, health services, counseling, and afterschool care.

Dr. Coburn’s district leadership positions have also included curriculum roles in secondary education in Georgetown ISD and Tyler ISD, and superintendent at Decatur ISD.

Coburn has a doctoral degree in Philosophy, Educational Administration from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in education from Southwest Texas State University, and a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Texas at Austin.

The selection of the lone finalist by Midway’s school board triggers a state-mandated 21-day waiting period before Coburn will be able to officially sign an employment contract.

The school district said his start date will be determined when the contract is finalized.

Coburn would replace current MISD Superintendent George Kazanas, who recently announced his January 2023 retirement after more than a decade at the helm of Midway ISD.

