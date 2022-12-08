Milam County Sheriff Office Deputy shot at during traffic stop

The driver has been arrested
The driver has been arrested(MGN online)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THORNDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of a Thorndale man who attempted to shoot at a Milam County Sheriff’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The Deputy did the pursuit at around 2:20 a.m. Dec. 8 near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale where the patrol vehicle was fired upon from inside the violator’s vehicle and fled.

This led to authorities including the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was stopped and arrested on Country Road 458.

Travis Wayne was arrested and charged wih attempted capital murder, evading in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

