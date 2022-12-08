No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary

By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect.

On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store. Police temporarily called it an “active shooter situation.” This still-unnamed suspect left one person injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

KWTX News 10 looked into if there are any updates on the case on Monday. We both called and emailed the Killeen Police Department and did not hear back. The anniversary comes the day after Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement.

“Did we have on Tuesday an incident where we tried to strike fear in this community?” Chief Charles Kimble told KWTX News 10 last year. “Or maybe it was a targeted event? We’re still evaluating all that.”

Nolanville resident Monica Silcott was at the mall the night of the “shelter in place order” with her then 14-year-old daughter.

“It happened so fast I don’t think I had time to process exactly what happened,” Silcott said.

One year later, Silcott worries for her young daughter’s safety.

“My daughter has a really big heart and she loves to talk to strangers as if she’s the only smile they’ll see – that’s her mindset,” Silcott said. “I’m sad that I have to minimize that because I don’t know their agenda.”

On the anniversary business as usual at the mall for holiday shoppers like Tamika Rodriguez.

“It makes you think you don’t want to shop like places here but we still do,” Rodriguez said. “We take precautions and make sure we’re aware of our surroundings and safe.”

