No bond for social media influencer accused of killing boyfriend

Courtney Clenney (CBS MIAMI IMAGES)
By CBS MIAMI STAFF
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) - Social media model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, will have to stay in jail before her trial.

On Thursday, the judge in the case denied her bond.

State prosecutors argued that Clenney should remain locked up because of the money she’s made on sites like OnlyFans she could be a flight risk.

She earned over $900,000 in 2020 and more than $1.8 million the following year.

Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor and who has more than two million followers on Instagram, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Toby Obumseli at One Paraiso in April.

She has pleaded not guilty.

In a previous hearing, a Miami police detective told the court that investigators initially believed the stabbing was in self defense until they gathered more evidence.

One piece of evidence is a video showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator just two months before the deadly stabbing.

According to the arrest warrant, Clenney claimed she threw the knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep. The type of wound, they say, is caused by forceful pressure.

Defense attorney Frank Prieto contends Clenney was defending herself from Obumseli when the stabbing occurred and she deserved bond. He said she had been a victim of mental abuse and violence from her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Clenney has a history of attacking her boyfriend and had problems with substance abuse.

