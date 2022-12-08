Temple Police search for missing elderly woman last seen in Hays County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing elderly woman.

Pavlica Vining, 75, was last seen around 9 a.m. in Hays County, according to police.

She could be driving a brown 2013 Nissan AS3 with Texas license plate CCS1762.

If you have information, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

