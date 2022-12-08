Tomorrow’s front fizzles, but next week’s looks good!

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the stalled frontal boundary to our north as it was set to ease in and provide at least one day of heat relief. I’m sorry to tell you that Friday’s front won’t actually make it here. Yes, temperatures will stay warmer in the 70s through most of the weekend and into early next week, but the next cold front swinging through early next week will finally bring December-like weather back to Central Texas. Today’s forecast is about the same as yesterday’s with morning clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s warming into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon as some partial sunshine returns. There will be a chance of rain, mainly in the morning, but today’s rain chances are only for a few isolated light showers. Despite tomorrow’s front nearing our area, we likely won’t see much of a difference in the weather. Skies may stay a bit cloudier during the afternoon, but morning temperatures in the mid-60s should warm into the mid-70s with a low shower chance.

Friday’s stalled front is still set to be the train tracks for an arriving storm system, but the choo-choo train of rain isn’t making a stop in our area. Saturday’s rain chances are still near about 40%, but the majority of the rain should remain in North Texas. Rain chances Saturday are highest near and west of I-35, but we won’t all see rain. In fact, Saturday’s rain totals will likely remain below a half-inch and many spots should remain below a quarter-inch. Saturday’s stalled front gets pulled farther away from our area Sunday. Saturday’s highs in the mid-70s should drop into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday as some cooler air from the front tries to sneak in, but south winds will return Monday and bring widespread mid-70s back to our area.

The early week cold front is still expected to bring us rain chances AND a big drop in temperatures. Monday should be mostly dry with only a 20% daytime rain chance. Rain chances climb to near 60% Monday night and early Tuesday as the front slides through. The overnight and morning frontal passage means our overnight temperatures likely stay in the mid-60s but will then drop into the 50s and low 60s as the front slides through. Depending on how quickly sunshine returns Tuesday, our highs may rebound back into the mid-to-upper 60s. Severe storms are possible with Monday night and Tuesday’s front, but the severe weather chances likely remain to our north and east. After Tuesday’s front slides through, we’re expecting a longer lasting chill to hang around the state and much of the country through the end of next weekend at least!

