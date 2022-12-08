Warm & muggy now, some rain this weekend, & cooler mid-next week

We were tracking a cold front for this week but it looks to stop just short of reaching Central Texas which means the heat and humidity will continue... for now. We expect afternoon highs to linger in the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

We’ll be monitoring the potential for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. This is a result of a Pacific cold front that slides through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This front will not provide a significant cool down, but it will bring us about a 40% chance for some scattered rain, but the majority of the rain should remain in North Texas. Rain chances Saturday are highest near and west of I-35, but we won’t all see rain. Saturday features highs in the mid to upper 70s and the dropping slightly on Sunday into the upper 60s.

When will cooler weather return? Early next week we have another cold front and it is set to arrive with a drop in temperatures and better rain chances. With the two air masses colliding, there could be some severe storms possible with Monday night and Tuesday’s front, but as it looks now, severe weather chances are likely to remain to our north and east. Of course, this is something we will be monitoring closely through the weekend. After Tuesday’s front slides through, we’re expecting a longer lasting chill to hang around the state and much of the country through the end of next weekend at least!

