College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Abigail Anderson, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11...
Abigail Anderson, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3.

Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday.

Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray sweatpants. Authorities think she is still in the area.

Abigail is 5′ 5,″ 80 pounds, has brown and blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

