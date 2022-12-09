College Station’s defense leading way to state semifinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will try to make back-to-back state championship appearances when they take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A-I semifinals on Saturday.

The Cougars are coming off an impressive 26-21 win last week against Smithson Valley in the regional finals. The odds were not in the Cougars’ favor after a botched punt attempt that gave the Rangers the ball inside the five-yard line. But a stout goal-line stand at the end of the game secured the victory. It’s that type of defense that’s defined this College Station team and gotten them to this point in the season.

”The defense has played outstanding,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor exclaimed. “I think they’ve gotten better and better. It sort of culminated in that last stand on Saturday. But I think they’ve gotten better because they’ve trusted each other more. They’ve been confident and competent in the roles that they have to fulfill,” Pryor added.

“Our defense is crazy I feel like,” senior linebacker Harrison Robinson said. “I think we have one of the best defenses in the state. We still have to prove ourselves these next two games but we keep getting better and that has a lot to say about our defensive coaches too. Our defensive coaches are even like family, they love each other. It’s one big family on defense,” Robinson added.

It may take an equally heroic effort against Veterans Memorial. The Eagles have been impressive on both sides of the ball, averaging 35 points per game while only giving up 16 points per game.

”It’s going to be a great game,” Pryor stated. “A great challenge to us. A great opportunity for us to go 1-0 this week. But we know that’s something that has to be earned and fought for and pushed through in whatever the game situation upholds,” Pryor added.

Robinson chimed in on what it’s going to take to win. “Sacrifice. Give all we’ve got. It’s my last year, so it’s my last chance to prove that we need another ring,” Robinson added.

The Cougars will be looking to make back-to-back trips to AT&T Stadium in Arlington with a win over Veterans Memorial. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

