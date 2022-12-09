Good News Friday: December 9, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Exchange Club of Killeen honored some KISD students of the semester Monday. The Club honored a boy and a girl from 7 KISD high schools. Each are qualified to compete for the youth of the year and the scholarship that comes with it. Best of luck to you all.

Six Temple high school Theatre Arts students qualified to advance to national competition after receiving Superior ratings at the Texas Thespian contest. The students competed in the contest during the organization’s annual convention last month in Grapevine.

And don’t forget about these 8 Belton ISD students, they qualified for nationals from the same competition in Grapevine. National qualifiers are invited to compete at the International Thespian festival to be held next summer at the Indiana University - Bloomington.

Happy 100th birthday to Mary of Waco! She loves to exercise, enjoys a good steak or cake and likes food with some spice.

Congratulations to Midway High School senior Eliana White. She was presented with the Congressional Bronze Medal, that’s one of the highest awards from Congress one can earn. Eliana received the award for volunteering exactly 1,300 hours to meet the needs of the community.

These were sent in from our director, Jacob. Last Saturday, it was the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament on Lake Waco. With the water levels at a record low, Central Texas stepped up and donated a event record of 12 boxes of toys. All fishes were returned back into the lake after some quick photos.

