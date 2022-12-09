Man charged in carjacking of elderly woman at Killeen park

Tommy Dyneil Black III, 34, is charged with Robbery of an Individual and Evading Arrest
Tommy Dyneil Black III, 34, is charged with Robbery of an Individual and Evading Arrest(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tommy Dyneil Black III, 34, is charged with robbery of an individual and evading arrest in the Dec. 6, 2022, carjacking of a 64-year-old woman at Lions Club Park in Killeen.

Police were dispatched to the park, located at 1700 E Stan Schlueter Loop, at approximately 1:55 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a robbery involving an elderly woman.

When the officers arrived at the park, they located the victim in the parking lot suffering from minor injuries.  Killeen paramedics treated and released her at the scene.

At approximately 2:39 p.m. that day, a 911 call was made after a man attempted to take two different vehicles in the parking lot of the Cefco Convenience Store located at 3309 S. Ft Hood Road. 

Police said the victims were able to fight off the suspect, who got back into the original stolen vehicle and fled. 

Officers located the suspect in the stolen vehicle at the stop light of Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive. 

When the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. 

The officers were able to apprehend and take the suspect, later identified as Black, into custody.

Black was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who set his bond at $105,000.

