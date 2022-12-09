Report of suspicious activity leads Waco police to human trafficking victims, $19K in currency

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after police received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood.

The arrest was made at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Police officers observed a vehicle with a bogus license plate leaving the area and pulled the driver over.

Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and the K9 Unit, in addition to police detectives, conducted a more thorough investigation and discovered four individuals who were smuggled across the United States border illegally.

Police also seized $19,250.00 in U.S. currency and arrested the driver, later identified as Lopez-Jimenez.

Officials urge the public to report anything suspicious to the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

