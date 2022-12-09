Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83.

According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf.

There was no sanitizer detected after running seven loads of dishes.

The ice machine had a red substance on it, there were damp towels on the cook line, and build-up of dust and grease in the kitchen.

There were other violations as well.

Pizza Hut at 1111 South 8th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 88.

According to the food safety worker, there were black and pink substances on the ice shoot.

The worker also reported old food debris and grease in the clean dish storage area.

Dead insects were found on the floor and the entire kitchen needed to be cleaned.

There were more violations.

Little Caesars at 1517 North Interstate-35 in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 93.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer solution was way too strong.

There were some missing sauce labels.

One of the workers preparing pizzas had a full beard and was not wearing a beard restraint.

Some of the ceiling tiles were stained and peeling.

All of these restaurants needed re-inspections.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Scholtzsky’s Deli at 1508 S. Interstate-35 in Waco.

On the Google Reviews, this sandwich shop got a 4.4 out of 5 stars.

One person says this is a good burger alternative.

Another patron described his to-go order as a “perfect sandwich with extremely fast service.”

